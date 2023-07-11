The official added, in a statement to Reuters, that Ankara expects the European Union to achieve tangible progress on issues such as visa-free travel, and said that the West should support Turkey in its financial needs.

He said that Turkey will develop “reasonable” relations with the United States and expects a quick solution to some problems, although some issues may not be resolved.

He added that the improvement of Türkiye’s relations with the West will not harm its relations with Russia.

It is noteworthy that, despite its membership in NATO, Turkey maintained a close relationship with Russia in the post-Ukraine war period.

Schulz and Erdogan meeting

At the same time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Vilnius today, Tuesday, that he will discuss with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey’s relationship with the European Union during the NATO summit this week.

“We have taken decisions at the European Council on ways to further develop the relationship between the EU and Turkey, and I will also talk with President Erdogan here,” Scholz said.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced, on Monday night, on the eve of the Allied Summit in Vilnius, that the Turkish president had dropped his reservations about Sweden’s accession, and pledged to present the membership protocol to Parliament “as soon as possible” for approval.