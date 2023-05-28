Elections in Türkiye, Erdogan re-elected president

Recep Tayyip Erdogan gear shipped towards confirmation as president of the Türkiye. As reported by the official media, in fact, with the counting of the ballot beyond 97%the incumbent president maintains a reassuring margin over his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who distances him 52.2% to 47.8%. “President Erdogan has been re-elected for another term”, reports Turkish state TV with a breaking news, announcing the victory in the presidential runoff in charge.

