Erdogan ill, electoral campaign remains suspended

Turkish public TV showed images of the president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who appeared in public in Istanbul for the first time since rumors circulated on Tuesday about an alleged illness that would have struck him, forcing him to cancel all his engagements public. According to his entourage, Erdogan, 69, has been suffering from an intestinal viral infection and has only been seen by videoconference in the last four days, close to the presidential elections on May 14th.

The electoral campaign was suspended on the evening of April 25, when an illness forced him to cancel his electoral commitments. On Thursday afternoon Erdogan first spoke to Putin and then appeared on video on the occasion of the inauguration of the first reactor of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, built by the Russians of Rosatom. Erdogan, who is 69 years old, was recovering from an illness that sparked theories and rumors of a possible heart problem, with some Turkish platforms literally invaded by indiscretions. A guest on a program on the UlkeTv broadcaster Erdogan asked to be able to abandon the broadcast, a talk in the presence of journalists to whom the president himself apologized before leaving the studio.

The Turkish president has spent the last month campaigning, attending up to three events a day, also in different cities of Turkey and has returned from the fasting month of Ramadan in which he dined almost every evening in a different place in the area affected by the earthquake of last February 6th. The Turkish Communications Minister issued a statement on Wednesday evening, categorically denying that Erdogan had had a heart attack and announced that the president would participate in live video at the ceremony scheduled for the first load of fuel at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant. What then happened, despite the fact that the ceremony was postponed by a few hours. Once recovered, Erdogan will plunge back into an electoral campaign that presents itself with no holds barred. The appointment with the polls on May 14th in fact sees the outgoing president engaged in a tight race for reconfirmation in which at the moment he seems to have a very narrow margin of advantage over the challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of a coalition of 6 parties and secretary of the Republican party CHP file extension

