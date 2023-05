Tayyip Erdogan will remain at the helm of Turkey until 2028. He was reconfirmed president with 51%. His rival, Kilicdaroglu got 47.8%. Erdogan is starting his third mandate but finds a split country. “We will deserve your trust, today the only winner is Turkey”, he said as soon as he was reconfirmed. Kilicdaroglu talks about the most unfair elections ever.