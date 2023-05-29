Ballot in Türkiye: this is how Erdogan managed to win again

In the end he won again. Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains president after the most uncertain electoral race of his two decades in power. A period that will be enriched by other years in the position of “sultan”. An outcome that means that Turkey will continue to look to Russia and the Middle East, but which could also lead to profound risks of economic instability. While for the European Union it is by no means certain that Erdogan’s confirmation will be greeted with sadness by the chancelleries. Indeed, perhaps the opposite is true.

Let’s go in order. Home front. Trust in Erdogan, the fear of half the population of finding themselves without a guide in a country in constant emergency were the keys to victory, yesterday and today. Trust and fear that prevailed at the photo finish over the desire for change taken on by the challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu who was not satisfied with inflation, the shattered economy and the nationalist and anti-migrant paper to dethrone a leader who, for better or for worse, it has forever marked the history of this country.

Not even the economic crisis the loss of value of the Turkish lira, the high cost of living, problems that have reached the belly of the country have turned into a loss of votes that is not enough to make him lose, because the perception that no one better than him can solve problems has remained strong in the majority of the population. At the end of a low-profile electoral campaign, characterized by an unexpected balance between posters and the waste of leaflets, Erdogan reconfirms himself in the name of continuity.

Erdogan’s secret weapon has been promoted for years the infrastructural development of the central-eastern part of Türkiye, feeling sidelined for decades, vilified by the secular, secular and European coast which in fact has always turned its back on Erdogan, without exception, from 2002 to today.

The Turks also like Erdogan’s line on foreign policy. In particular, we like a president capable of keeping in check NATO, to say no to the White House, to assert one’s reasons going so far as to bang the fists on the table in front of the European leaders and growl in the face of Greece to remedy the wounds never healed of the loss of the Aegean islands pleases and wins. All this accompanied by zero tolerance towards the Kurdish separatists of the PKK and at the same time attention, recognition and representation for the Kurds. And it is no coincidence that the president’s AKP confirms the second most votes in the Kurdish-majority southeast.

The final steps towards victory it was the discounts on the bills, the free gas, a gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin who postponed payments owed to Gazprom, but also the 2018 Black Sea gas discovery, the largest in Turkey’s history.

Erdogan, over the next 5 years the unknown factor of economic and NATO instability

But there are also several unknowns over the next 5 years. Starting with economic policy, which without reversals of course risks continuing to cause the collapse of the Turkish lira, fueling an already skyrocketing inflation. This could be Erdogan’s main problem for the next few years.

The first international testing ground for Erdogan it will be the NATO summit in Vilnius, where he will be asked to lift Turkey’s veto on Sweden’s accession to NATO. It has already lifted the blockade on Finland’s accession, but it has left Sweden in limbo and in a potentially dangerous gray area.

Sweden, which has a larger Kurdish population than Finland, says he is struggling to streamline some of Erdoğan’s demands, including the extradition of 140 Kurds, whose names have never been finally passed on to the Swedish government. Stockholm is tightening its anti-terrorism laws to please Ankara and is willing to study evidence that the Kurdish community in Sweden has become an important source of funding for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and Turkey. But the right-wing Swedish government cannot order its judges to extradite the Kurds.

Officials pretend that Sweden’s NATO membership is a separate issue, but in practice most of them see it linked to the blocking of US arms sales to Turkeynot to mention the future status of the battery of S-400 missiles Ankara purchased from Russia.

Erdogan serves Biden too much in Nato to end up in the crosshairs. Despite close relations with Putin

Joe Biden, despite calling Erdogan an autocrat, is willing to lift the blockade, to approve the sale of F16 jets for 20 billion dollars and to open a new chapter with Turkey. Ankara has no intention of imposing sanctions on Russia and Washington is not willing to impose secondary sanctions on Turkey, fearing to push Erdogan into Putin’s arms.

But on migrants, Erdogan’s victory could be seen pragmatically as good news from Europe. The Sultan seems more credible than the challengers when he says he has a plan to bring one million Syrians back across the border into northern Turkey. His ties to Putin, and thus to Syrian President Bashir al-Assad, make this plan the more plausible of the two.

The victory was received positively by everyone, including Europe. “France and Turkey face immense challenges together,” wrote the French president on Twitter Emmanuel Macron congratulating Erdogan on his re-election. Along the same lines Giorgia Meloni: “Congratulations to President Erdogan for his electoral victory. Italy and Turkey are allies and share important responsibilities in the Mediterranean and in the world. Together we can do more for our peoples and global growth and stability”.

The sentence of Ursula von der Leyen: “Congratulations to Erdogan who won the elections,” tweeted the president of the European Commission. “I look forward to continuing to build the EU-Turkey relationship. It is of strategic importance for both the EU and Turkey to work towards advancing this relationship, for the benefit of our people.” Yes, because with Erdogan in the saddle, the EU has the perfect excuse not to reopen the burning chapter of Ankara’s accession negotiations.

