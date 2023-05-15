Preliminary results of the presidential elections in Turkey showed that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is ahead of his opponent from the opposition coalition candidate, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, after counting about 56% of the elections.

Turkish television reported that Erdogan won 51 percent of the vote, compared to only 42 percent for Kilicdaroglu in the preliminary results.

For his part, Kilicdaroglu announced his progress via Twitter, while the ruling party led by Erdogan denied this progress.

The voting process in the presidential and parliamentary elections throughout Turkey ended, Sunday, at 17:00 local time.