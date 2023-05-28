Polls in the election that defines the race between Erdogan and Kiliçdaroglu were closed around 11 am (Brasília time)

The voting period in the election in Turkey ended around 11:00 (Brasília time). The 2nd round of the election that will define the president of the country was held this Sunday (May 28, 2023). Current Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu are up for grabs. More than 191,000 ballot boxes were installed in 973 districts and 1,094 district polling stations across the country.