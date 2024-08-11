Turkey decided on August 2 to block Instagram for not complying with the country’s “laws and regulations” and sensitive public issues.

A senior Turkish official accused the platform of blocking condolence posts after the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Turkey has condemned Israeli attacks on Gaza, called for an immediate ceasefire and criticised what it describes as unconditional Western support for Israel.

The ban, which lasted for nine days, prompted protests from users and small businesses that reach their customers through the platform.

Data platform Statista indicates that Turkey ranks fifth in the world in the number of Instagram users, after India, the United States, Brazil and Indonesia, with more than 57 million users.

Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Oraloglu said in a post on X, "As a result of our negotiations with Instagram officials, we will lift the access ban… after they promised to work together to meet our demands regarding a series of crimes and censorship imposed on users."

Crimes include murder, sexual assault, drug trafficking, abuse, torture and other crimes.

“Significant gains have been made in (the areas of) increasing security in Turkey’s digital environment, compliance with the law, protecting users’ rights and developing a fair oversight mechanism,” Oraloğlu said.

He added that Meta, Instagram’s parent company, had agreed to comply with Turkish law and remove posts that contained certain crimes or “terrorist propaganda.”

“Live metrics show that Instagram services are being restored across Turkey’s major internet providers after a nine-day nationwide ban,” internet monitoring firm NetBlocks said. “This is the longest ban the country has imposed on a major social media platform in recent years.”