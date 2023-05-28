Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Split

Erdoğan is the favorite in the runoff election for the presidency in Turkey. However, challenger Kılıçdaroğlu does not give up. The news ticker.

Türkiye chooses: For the first time in Turkey, a run-off election decides on the office of the President

chooses: For the first time in Turkey, a run-off election decides on the office of the President Who wins the Türkiye Election 2023? All news about the runoff election in Turkey between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in our news ticker.

Ankara – For the first time in Turkey’s history, there will be a runoff election for the presidency on May 28th. While opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was given a good chance of winning in the first round of the election, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is the clear favorite before the decisive vote is cast. In any case, the current polls speak clearly for the incumbent.

In the first round of elections on May 14, neither of the two candidates had achieved the necessary majority, but not much was missing and Erdoğan would have won the election in Turkey even then. In addition, retained its Islamic conservative AKP and their allies their clear majority in the parliamentary elections taking place at the same time.

Official result of the first round of the presidential election in Turkey:

Recep Tayyip Erdogan 49.5 Kemal Kilicdaroglu 44.9 Sinan Ogan 5.2

Türkiye election 2023: crises in the country do not seem to harm Erdoğan

Many experts were surprised that Erdoğan was able to win so many votes in the first ballot. The devastating economic situation in Turkey was seen as a clear minus point for the president. In addition, the government’s slow crisis management after the February 6 earthquake, which killed more than 50,000 people, drew sharp criticism. The mood in the country did indeed seem to point to a change, with the polls pointing to Kılıçdaroğlu. But in the end everything was to be different.

Who will win the 2023 Turkey election? Recep Tayyip Erdoğan or Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu? © Pavel Bednyakov/Imago

It will be extremely difficult for the opposition to catch up. This is mainly because Erdoğan can also count on the support of the third presidential candidate. Ultranationalist Sinan Oğan appealed to the approximately 2.8 million eligible voters who voted for him in the first round to vote for Erdoğan in the second round.

Will Erdoğan tighten his authoritarian course after the Turkish elections?

If the incumbent wins again, it is expected that he will cement his power and further intensify his authoritarian course. Erdoğan introduced the presidential system after a referendum in 2017, which gave him far-reaching new powers. Since then he has been president, prime minister and chairman of his party, the AKP, and has ruled the country with an increasingly heavy hand. Not only the opposition, but also Western countries accuse Erdogan of slipping into authoritarianism.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: This is the President of Türkiye View photo gallery

While Kılıçdaroğlu, head of the social-democratic CHP, initially focused the election campaign on restoring democracy, after the first election round he specifically wooed Oğan’s nationalist-oriented supporters. Referring to the approximately four million people from Syria in Turkey, Kılıçdaroğlu announced that he would “send all refugees home as soon as I come to power”.

When will the result of the run-off election in Turkey be available?

The result of the runoff election in Turkey is expected on the evening of May 28th. Then it will be clear whether Erdoğan, who has been in power for 20 years – first as prime minister and since 2014 as president – will secure another term in office. (cs/afp)