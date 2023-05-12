Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Muharrem Ince withdrew his candidacy shortly before the elections in Turkey. © Can Erok/Imago

Shortly before the Turkish elections on May 14, candidate Muharrem Ince surprisingly withdrew from the race. That should shake up the overall picture tremendously.

Frankfurt – Shortly before Türkiye Election 2023 On Sunday (14 May) the leader of the Memleket (in German: Fatherland Party) Muharrem Ince withdrew his candidacy. He was considered an alternative to the opposition candidate and CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroğlu. In the meantime, there is already a debate going on in Turkey about how this development will affect the election and whether the head of state will Recep Tayyip Erdogan will benefit from it.

Türkiye election 2023: Ince withdraws his candidacy

“I am withdrawing my candidacy,” Ince told the Memleket party headquarters on Thursday (May 11). Previously, he had to postpone several campaign appearances due to health problems. Criticism of the opposition under Kilicdaroglu could be heard in his statements. According to Ince, he was accused of being paid by Erdogan. “They said I would do my job, was paid by the palace and therefore could not withdraw from the race,” said the former CHP politician.

“Now I want to address those who have expressed this infamy,” Ince said, announcing his retirement from the race. His next words about the opposition under Kilicdaroglu were tough: “After they lose the election, they will blame us, now we will take away their pretexts (for the defeat, editor’s note) away.”

Turkey election 2023: Decision in the first round after Ince’s withdrawal?

Now there is speculation as to whether voters will turn to Ince Erdogan or Kilicdaroglu. Memleket supporters are divided on social media. Ince’s withdrawal also increases the probability that the election will be decided in the first round. Should the fourth candidate Sinan Ogan withdraw as well, this would be secured. “According to my information, Mr. Ogan could also resign,” said Turkish journalist Ismail Saymaz from the opposition channel Halk TV shortly after Ince’s statement. (bb)