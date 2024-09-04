Shaaban Bilal (Ankara, Cairo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in the capital Ankara yesterday, in the Egyptian president’s first visit.

Sisi expressed his happiness with his first visit to the Republic of Turkey, noting that the historical and popular relations between Egypt and Turkey are deeply rooted.

He added via the “X” platform: “Perhaps my visit today, and before it President Erdogan’s visit to Cairo, reflects the common will to start a new phase of friendship and cooperation between Egypt and Turkey, based on their pivotal role in their regional and international environment, and in a way that meets the ambitions and aspirations of our two brotherly peoples.”

The two countries signed about 20 agreements to enhance trade relations and cooperation in various fields.

Sisi and Erdogan chaired the high-level meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, followed by the signing ceremony of the agreements.

The agreements included a memorandum of understanding on developing the industrial zone in the New Administrative Capital, and a land allocation agreement on developing the industrial zone in the New 6th of October City, in addition to memoranda of understanding in several scientific, agricultural, educational and medical fields, in addition to the field of supporting and developing small and medium enterprises.

Presidents Erdogan and Sisi signed the joint declaration of the first meeting of the Turkey-Egypt High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

The Egyptian presidency said earlier yesterday that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s official visit to Turkey establishes a new phase of friendship, joint cooperation and strengthening relations between the two countries.

The presidency added in a statement that “Sisi’s historic visit to Turkey represents a new milestone in the path of strengthening bilateral relations and building on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Egypt last February.”

She stressed the importance of the visit, which comes in response to the Turkish President’s invitation, in enhancing work at the bilateral and regional levels, which are witnessing major challenges that require consultation and coordination between the two sides.

Presidents Erdogan and Sisi agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the implementation of humanitarian aid, stressing the agreement of visions on many issues, most notably Syria, Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean, Sudan and the Horn of Africa.