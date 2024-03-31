Türkiye, Erdogan defeated in local elections. The advance of the Republican Party

The local elections in Türkiye they have established that the Turkish people are no longer on the president's side Erdogan. The oppositions triumphed Istanbul And Ankara with huge gaps over the candidates of the sultan's party. The Republican Party Chp it thus becomes the leading political force and is confirmed in the two nerve centers of the country reconquered in 2019 after 25 years. The results of the vote constitute a tough one blow for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: the Turkish leader had promised to bring the two metropolises back under the control of his party and engaged in a election campaign without stopping which however did not have the desired effects. I am currently 10 points behind in Istanbul between the outgoing mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and the president's candidate, Murat Kurum when the vote is now over 80%.

A detachment appeared evident and unbridgeable from now on, we are only waiting for Imamoglu's speech to celebrate the victory. Unlike 5 years ago, the CHP also won in most districts of the metropolis Bosphorusregaining the central position after 30 years Beyoglu. Things went worse for Erdogan ad Ankarawhere outgoing mayor Mansur Yavas repeated his 2019 success with a gap of 26 points on the challenger of the president's AKP party and the count is still at 60%. The bad news for Erdogan does not end here. The CHP becomes the first party with 37.13% of the preferences, after 25 years it exceeds the 27% threshold and leaves itself behind the AKP of the president, who obtained the 36.14% of the votes.