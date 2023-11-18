Turkish Foreign Minister considers Israel’s nuclear weapons a strategic problem

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan considered Israel’s possession of nuclear weapons a strategic problem. He stated this in an interview with Al Jazeera TV channel, transmits Anadolu Agency.

He noted that Israel has not signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), but this has not stopped it from developing its nuclear capabilities. “We also know that in this regard he has received significant support from both the United States and Europe,” said the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Fidan stressed the need for complete denuclearization of the region. Otherwise, he added, Israel’s possession of nuclear weapons would lead to an escalation of the nuclear arms race.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for checking Israel’s nuclear weapons “before it’s too late.” According to him, Ankara will initiate an appropriate inspection.