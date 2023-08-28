The minister stressed that Turkey aims to put the pipeline into operation as soon as possible.

The losses of the Iraqi Kurdistan region from stopping oil exports have approached 5 billion dollars, while Iraq is trying to reach an agreement with the Turkish side in order to resume exports, which stopped about 5 months ago.

Last week, the Iraqi Oil Minister, Hayan Abdul Ghani, discussed with the Turkish Energy Minister, bilateral relations in the oil and energy sector during a meeting in Ankara.

The Iraqi News Agency quoted the Iraqi and Turkish oil ministers as stressing the importance of resuming oil flows after completing the pipeline rehabilitation operations.

Turkey stopped oil flows on March 25, after an arbitration panel affiliated with the International Chamber of Commerce ordered Ankara to pay compensation to Baghdad in the amount of approximately $ 1.5 billion, for unauthorized exports that left the Kurdistan region of Iraq between 2014 and 2018.