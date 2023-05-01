He “Alleged head” of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group was “neutralized” on Saturday in Syria in an operation led by Turkish intelligence services, Turkish President Recep Tayyip said on Sunday

Erdoğan.

“The alleged head of Daesh, code name Abu Hussein al-Qurachi, was neutralized in an operation carried out yesterday (Saturday) by MIT [servicios secretos turcos] in Syria,” the Turkish head of state declared in a television interview.

(Further: In Drone Strike, US Eliminates Bin Laden’s Heir)

The IS had announced on November 30 the death of its previous leader, Abu Hasan al-Hachimi al-Qurachi, without specifying the circumstances. He was immediately replaced by Abu Al-Husein al-Huseini al-Qurachi, according to IS.

The attack against the leader of the Islamic State was in Syria.

According to an AFP correspondent in northern Syria, Turkish intelligence services and local Turkish-backed military police surrounded an area near the town of Jindires in the Afrin region on Saturday (northwest).

Residents of the place questioned by AFP indicated that an operation was carried out against an abandoned farm which served in the past as an Islamic school.

(Also: From cute teacher to indoctrinating the Islamic State: ‘It’s a monster’)

American troops transported by helicopter They attacked in mid-April in northern Syria an IS chief who was planning attacks in Europe and the Middle East and that he “probably” died, the US military had announced. Despite its territorial defeat, IS is still carrying out attacks in Syria.

More news:

– A Briton is charged with acts of terrorism after being deported to the UK

– Who is the designated terrorist of the Islamic State detained in El Dorado?

– Why does the Islamic State-K attack and destabilize the Taliban?

AFP