In Anatolia, Turkey, after the great earthquake that struck the country, the small and quiet town of Gokcedere seems abandoned to its fate. The remaining 500 inhabitants survive thanks to donations and the volunteers who distribute them.

After the earthquake, at least 60 people lost their lives in that village alone. Deaths that could have been prevented if the rescue services had come here… but they never did.



