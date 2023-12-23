The ministry stated that the operations were carried out in northern Iraq and Syria at ten in the evening (1900 GMT), during which bases, shelter places and oil facilities believed to be used by Kurdistan Workers Party militants were targeted.

The ministry did not disclose the areas targeted by the air strikes in northern Iraq and Syria.

The ministry had reported earlier on Saturday that 12 Turkish soldiers had been killed over the past two days in clashes with Kurdistan Workers' Party militants in northern Iraq.

The ministry said in a statement on the X platform that the army carried out air strikes on PKK targets, which led to the “neutralization” of at least 16 of its fighters in ongoing clashes.

Türkiye usually uses the term “neutralization” to refer to killing. The ministry added that seven militants were killed on Friday.

The PKK, which is classified as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in neighboring Iraq as part of its campaign against PKK fighters stationed there.