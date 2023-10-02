Turkey bombed PKK targets in Iraqi Kurdistan at dawn on Monday, hours after a suicide attack by this organization that left two injured in the center of Ankara, the capital. The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), an armed group considered terrorist by Turkey, the EU and the United States, claimed responsibility for the attack that occurred on Sunday, hours before the opening of the new parliamentary session that must validate Sweden’s entry into the NATO.

In the operation “to neutralize the PKK” “20 targets used by terrorists” have been destroyed, as reported by the Ministry of Defense. “Turkish army planes bombed sectors (…) of the Bradost region, as well as the village of Badran,” Ihsan Chelabi, mayor of Sidakan, in Iraqi Kurdistan, located near the border with Turkey and Iran, told AFP. . Additionally, the Interior Ministry has confirmed that police have detained 20 people in raids against PKK-linked suspects in Istanbul and elsewhere in Turkey.

The Sunday morning attack claimed by the Kurds was directed at the police headquarters located in the Ministry of the Interior, in an area where Parliament and other government buildings are located. The explosion injured two police officers, who are out of danger. Video recorded by a security camera shows a gray vehicle slowly parking in front of the building. One of the attackers gets out of the car and advances with a gun in his hand before detonating the bomb in front of the entrance, dying instantly. The second man exits the vehicle, but disappears from the images, engulfed by the smoke and dust raised. He is then shot dead by the police.

Security forces take action in the area after two terrorists attacked near the Turkish Interior Ministry in Ankara, and one of them blew himself up, on October 1, 2023. Evrim Aydin (Anadolu Agency/Getty)

The Parliament session continued normally. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took advantage of his speech to attack “the madmen who threaten the peace and security of citizens.” “They will never achieve their goals,” he said. The debate focused on Sweden’s entry into NATO, blocked for months, precisely because of the differences between Stockholm and Ankara over the Kurdish movements. Since May 2022, Turkey has delayed the entry of the Scandinavian country into the military alliance, reproaching Stockholm’s leniency towards the “terrorists” and the PKK movements. The Swedish Prime Minister, the conservative Ulf Kristersson, assured that his country “once again confirms its commitment to long-term cooperation with Turkey in the fight against terrorism.”

Warning to the EU

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. See also León Valencia: "In Colombia everyone betrays each other" Subscribe

In his parliamentary speech, Erdogan has been especially harsh with the European Union, which he has reproached for having made him “wait for 40 years at its door.” “We kept all the promises we made to the EU, but they have not kept almost any of theirs,” he reproached. And he added: “I will not tolerate new demands or conditions on the accession process” from Turkey.

The president’s fury comes after the European Court of Human Rights criticized Turkey for having convicted a man of belonging to an armed terrorist organization, based on the simple use of the ByLock encrypted messaging application. The system is considered by the Turkish Government to be the communication tool most used by those allegedly responsible for the attempted coup d’état in 2016, which caused 250 deaths and led to at least 10,000 arrests and numerous purges.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.