Türkiye: 61 million at the polls, Istanbul and the future country in the balance

More than 61 million Turkish voters have been called to the polls for the elections administrative elections expected today across the country; a crucial date especially for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, determined to reconquer Istanbul, the most populous city in Turkey lost by his party in the 2019 elections. “The time has come to resume work where it was interrupted, to put an end to this period of mud and dirt and to put ourselves back at the service of the population as we have done for 30 years. The city has returned to the problems of 1994, these they were 5 years wasted”, Erdogan declared at a rally in Istanbul to close the campaign in favor of his candidates. In the last month and a half, Erdogan has spared no energy in an electoral tour in support of the candidates of his own party, AKP.

The capital and the metropolis on the Bosphorus represented the most bitter defeat suffered by the Turkish leader in the last 25 years. This was how long his party's control had lasted over Istanbul, a city which, with a quarter of the country's total population, represents the nerve center of Turkish political life. “Whoever governs Istanbul governs Turkey” has been one of the Turkish leader's favorite mantras for years, but he stopped repeating this phrase after the defeat in 2019, suffered at the hands of the candidate of the republican party CHP, Ekrem Imamoglu. AND

It is precisely the challenge between the CHP and the AKP that keeps today in the balance, also because the polls do not appear that the candidate chosen by Erdogan has achieved great success. Former environment minister Murat Kurum, very loyal to the president and one of the most prominent representatives of the party's second generation, showed neither charisma nor the ability to win over the public during the election campaign. Born in 1976 in the capital Ankara and father of 3 children, a characteristic appreciated by the Turkish president, he has a degree in construction engineering. Kurum rose through the ranks within the party and served as environment minister from 2018 to June 2023.

However, it should be underlined that Kurum for years was responsible for building renovation programs in Turkey's two largest cities; programs aimed at replacing old buildings with houses built according to the anti-seismic parameters expected after the 1999 earthquake. In fact, after the earthquake that devastated the south of the country on 6 February 2023, several scientists warned of the concrete and imminent risk of an earthquake of greater than degree 7. Alarms that pushed Erdogan to accelerate building renovation programs and Kurum's choice must also be understood in this sense. Will it be enough to defeat the incumbent mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the man who 5 years ago inflicted on Erdogan the most violent defeat of his entire political career? Probably not.

It is worth remembering what happened in 2019. After a first round in which Imamoglu won by a few thousand votes, in a city where there are 11.5 million voters, the AKP lodged an appeal and we went back to the polls. A decision poorly digested by public opinion, which turned its back on the president's candidate, the uncharismatic former prime minister Binali Yildirim, and chose Imamoglu, whose victory in the rerun was overwhelming (around 800 thousand votes more than his challenger). Imamoglu, like 5 years ago, is supported by the Iyi Parti nationalists, Kurum by the MHP nationalists. However, 5 years ago, the votes of the Kurds of the HDP were decisive for Imamoglu's victory, but this time they have their own candidate.

However, Imamoglu has conducted a convincing campaign, he can count on a compact following and on a charisma that from the stage allows him to establish a direct line with those who listen to him. A two and a half year sentence, considered political by a large part of public opinion, even strengthened his position among a large part of the population, who saw the judges' decision as a political move. Furthermore, in the latest electoral rounds, Erdogan's party has not obtained the positive results it obtained in the past in Istanbul.

In short, the match it is played in the capital Ankara and in the metropolis on the Bosphorus in a country where the Aegean and Mediterranean coast has always been in the hands of the oppositionwhich however is unable to counter the excessive power of Erdogan's party in Central Anatolia and on the Black Sea coast. In the balance is the east with a Kurdish majority, where the favorite is the pro-Kurdish party Hdp, undermined however by the AKP, which has seen its consensus grow enormously among Kurds over the years.

It remains to be seen what will happen in the areas affected by the devastating earthquake of February 6, 2023. Erdogan's party has an overwhelming majority in many of the 11 provinces hit by the earthquake; a consensus confirmed in the presidential elections last May, which took place three months after the earthquake. However, important centers such as Antakya and Iskenderun are governed by mayors of the opposition party CHP and have come under fire for the management of the earthquake. Administrations which also fell under the anathema of Erdogan who invited the population to vote for his party “to facilitate reconstruction and post-earthquake recovery”.

What makes the race for Istanbul even more interesting is the announcement made by Erdogan a few weeks ago, with which he finally defined his political path. Although anything can happen in politics, under the current constitution the Turkish leader, who is now 70 years old, would not have the possibility of running for the presidency in 2028 and Erdogan's statement leaves room for huge question marks over the future of a Country of 85 million inhabitants, central to the fate of NATO and Europe. If Kurum wins in Istanbul, what we will face will be years in which Erdogan's AKP will further strengthen its position, its control over economic policy and society and will aim to prepare the ground for a future signed by the Akp.

On the contrary, a reconfirmation of Imamoglu as mayor of Istanbul would pave the way for a more pluralistic system, but also for a candidacy for the presidency which at this point would become inevitable. If Imamoglu were to win today in 2028, the race for the presidency would start from a completely different scenario compared to last year: this time, in fact, the president's AKP would have to look for a candidate, while Imamoglu would be the natural leader of the opposition. A scenario that would see the current mayor of Istanbul highly favored to lead the country, especially if Erdogan were to really follow through on his words and withdraw from the political scene.