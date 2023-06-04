Turkey has begun deploying a battalion of special forces to Kosovo, which was previously requested by NATO. This was announced by the Ministry of National Defense of the country on June 4.

The day before, the Turkish military department reported that after the aggravation of the situation in Kosovo, at the request of the command of the allied combined forces of NATO in Naples, a commando battalion of the 65th mechanized infantry brigade was deployed as a reserve unit. It was allocated to the forces of the alliance for Kosovo as a reserve unit.

“The commando battalion of the 65th Mechanized Infantry Brigade <…> has begun deployment in Kosovo,” the agency’s Twitter account said.

Earlier, on June 1, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the forces of the alliance, consisting of 700 troops, had already advanced to Kosovo. He noted that this does not mean the alliance’s refusal to peacefully resolve the conflict in the region.

The day before, the Russian Permanent Mission to the European Union reported that the EU, acting as an intermediary in Belgrade and Pristina, ignored the interests of the Serbs in Kosovo, which led to new tensions.

Another round of tension in Kosovo and Metohija was provoked by Pristina’s attempt to appoint new mayors of four municipalities, where predominantly Serbs live. On May 26, Kosovo Albanian police forcefully occupied government buildings in several areas, leading to clashes.

On May 29, thousands of Kosovo Serbs gathered in front of local government buildings demanding the recall of the Kosovo Albanian mayors and the withdrawal of the Kosovo police. In the evening clashes broke out between the protesters and the KFOR international security forces. During the unrest, 52 Serbs and 41 fighters of the alliance contingent were injured.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken cited the Kosovo government’s decision to forcibly gain access to municipal buildings as the reason for the escalation. He called on the parties to immediately commit themselves to engaging in a dialogue facilitated by the EU “to normalize relations.”

In 2008, the Kosovo Albanian structures in Pristina declared independence from Serbia. According to the Serbian Constitution, the territory of the unrecognized state is an autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija within the country. The Republic of Kosovo is not recognized by dozens of countries, including Russia.