Mexico City.- Turkey became the last guest to the Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals, after beating Austria 2-1 in Leipzig.

Central defender Merih Demiral was the hero for the Ottoman side with two goals, the first just at the start of the game, after sweeping in a ball that had bounced around the penalty area several times.

In the 59th minute he increased the lead with a header after a corner kick.

Austria responded in the 66th minute with a goal from Michael Gregoritsch and launched a full attack in search of an equaliser.

In stoppage time, goalkeeper Mert Günok made a great save to keep the score in Turkey’s favour, who return to the Euro quarter-finals after 16 years.

Here’s how the Quarterfinals look

Friday, July 5th

Spain vs. Germany

Portugal vs. France

Saturday July 7th

England vs. Switzerland

Netherlands vs. Türkiye