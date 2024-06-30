The Turkish authorities are battling forest fires that broke out yesterday, Saturday, in several Turkish states, most notably Izmir, the capital, Ankara, and Bursa.

The correspondent of the Turkish Anadolu Agency reported that 16 fires broke out in Izmir, 8 of them in forests and 8 in rural areas, and 11 of them were controlled.

In Ankara, forest fires broke out in several areas, and firefighting teams were able to extinguish them before they spread, while firefighting teams in Bursa controlled forest fires in the Kilas and Kirsal Barakli regions.

Forest fires also broke out in the provinces of Karaman, Çanakkale, Edirne, Bingöl, Afyonkarahisar, Kahramanmaraş and Balıkesir.