Türkiye, attack on an Italian church in Istanbul: one dead. Hunt for two armed men

During Sunday mass, there was an armed attack in the church of Santa Maria Draperis, Catholic parish, in the Sariyer district of Istanbul, and one person died. “There victim she was among those who were present at the ceremony, she was attacked by two people with their faces covered and unfortunately she lost her life”, said the Turkish Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya. The attack occurred “around 11.40. A large-scale investigation has been launched into the matter and efforts have been initiated to nab the attackers. We strongly condemn this cowardly attack,” he added.

“As soon as detailed information about the attack becomes available, it will be shared with the public and the results of the investigation will be announced,” Yerlikaya later said. The minister expressed his condolences to the family, who was shocked by the incident, and underlined that “the security forces will do their best to shed light on the incident”.

