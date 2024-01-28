During Sunday mass, there was an armed attack in the church of Santa Maria Draperis, a Catholic parish, in the Sariyer district of Istanbul, and one person died. The police intervened. This was reported by the Turkish newspaper 'Hurriyet'. The victim is “CT”, a 52 year old Turkish man. According to what was declared by the Turkish Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya “he was among those who were present at the ceremony, he was attacked by two masked people and unfortunately he lost his life”. The attack took place «today, around 11.40 (9.40 in Italy, ed.). A large-scale investigation has been launched into the matter and efforts have been initiated to nab the attackers. We strongly condemn this cowardly attack,” Yerlikaya added.

Istanbul, attack against Italian church: the place where a man was killed



In the armed attack in the church of Santa Maria, in Istanbul, Turkey, «one of our 52-year-old citizens lost his life. The investigations of our police and the prosecutor's office continue. There are no injuries, only one person was attacked” said the governor of Istanbul, Davut Gül, quoted by 'Hurriyet'. Two men with covered faces “entered and the victim was attacked”, he added. «The culprits will be caught and tried. Our president is following the incident,” Gül explained. The man shot to death – as far as we know – is a person who often found protection in the church due to the economic problems he suffered from.

[[(gele.Finegil.Image2014v1) Turkey Attack]]

Massimiliano Palinuro, apostolic vicar of Istanbul tries to reconstruct what happened by explaining that «the reasons are not concretely known, they still have to be verified, but the elements that so far seem to emerge suggest a religious attack, a motivation of religious intolerance». Then there was “the reaction of one of the faithful, who also had some mental health problems, so he had the courage to protest against this attitude: probably in response to this act they responded by killing this person”. Monsignor Palinuro adds that he does not know the victim but that “he was well known by the parish priest of the church and the community”. The prelate provides these elements a few hours after the fact, underlining that at the moment the dynamic seems to be this, “even if the investigations are ongoing and therefore everything we are gathering is from witnesses who were present but who at times also seem a little confused and shocked.”

[[(gele.Finegil.Image2014v1) Turkey Attack]]

«Our community is literally shocked”, denounces the bishop, again speaking on the Holy See website. «Naturally, it is the moment of prayer, of solidarity with the Catholic community of Büyükdere, and naturally it is the moment of prayer for the person who is deceased. As a Christian community we ask the authorities to clarify and seek the truth – he continues -. We ask, obviously, only justice for this person who lost his life. And at the same time, we ask for greater security to ensure the safety of the faithful of the Christian communities who persevere in the faith, who courageously sometimes face very long journeys to participate in the Eucharistic celebration”.

CNN TÜRK Istanbul News director Nihat Uludağ said the perpetrators of the attack arrived at the church with automatic weapons. Regarding the attack, AK Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik said: «We strongly condemn the armed attack against one of our citizens during the service at St. Mary's Church in Sarıyer, Istanbul. Our security forces are conducting a large-scale investigation into the matter. Those who threaten the peace and security of our citizens will never achieve their goals.”

[[(gele.Finegil.Image2014v1) epaselect TURKEY CHURCH ATTACK]]

«I condemn the armed attack on the Sunday mass held in the church of Santa Maria in Sariyer. May God have mercy on CT who lost his life and I wish recovery to the injured. We will never allow those who seek to destroy our unity and our peace” to do so by “attacking the religious places of our city”. The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, writes this on X after the armed attack that took place today in the Turkish capital.

«I express my closeness to the community of the church of Santa Maria a Sariyer, in Istanbul, which suffered an armed attack during mass which caused one death and several injuries» Pope Francis said at the Angelus. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni joins him: “We express deep condolences and the strongest condemnation for the ignoble act.” Foreign Minister Tajani: «I express my condolences and firm condemnation for the cowardly attack in the Church of Santa Maria», he stated. “The Farnesina is following the situation with the Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate in Istanbul, I am sure that the Turkish authorities will arrest those responsible”, he added in a post on Twitter.

Turkish President Erdogan also intervened in the case: all “necessary measures” were taken to arrest those responsible for the attack.