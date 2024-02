Turkish President Recep Erdogan faces a crisis in relations with Israel since the war against Hamas | Photo: EFE/JJ Guillén

Seven alleged informants from Mossad, Israel's intelligence service, were detained this Friday (2) in Turkey, according to the official news agency. Anadolu.

According to local press, the Turkish intelligence agency MIT accused the Mossad of tracking potential targets in Turkey through private detectives who provided it with details about the personal lives of those involved.

As part of the operation, carried out in Istanbul and Izmir, it was discovered that the Israeli intelligence service was collecting biographical information on certain people and installing tracking devices.

In total, MIT claims to have identified nine suspects who sold information to the Mossad, of which seven were detained this Friday. The other two had already been arrested in a previous operation.

The arrests come a few weeks after the arrest of another 34 alleged Mossad spies or collaborators in Turkey.

Before that, in December 2022, MIT carried out an operation against private detectives and Mossad tactical personnel, which ended with the arrest of 68 people.

Although Turkey has had diplomatic relations with Israel for decades, Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government also maintains friendly relations with the terrorist group Hamas, whose leaders once had some of their offices in the Eurasian country.

After the attack on southern Israel on October 7, which ended with around 1,200 dead and more than 230 kidnapped, the Israeli government promised that it would locate and eliminate militia leaders anywhere in the world.

In response, Turkey warned Israel that it will not allow Israeli intelligence operations against Palestinian groups on its territory. (With EFE Agency)