People buy decorations in preparation for Christmas and New Year celebrations at Tahtakale Bazaar in Istanbul | Photo: EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Turkish police arrested 304 people suspected of links to Islamic State jihadist networks in a simultaneous operation in 32 provinces, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said this Friday (22).

“In Operation Heroes-34, which targeted the terrorist organization Islamic State simultaneously in 32 provinces, 304 people were arrested. We give no respite to terrorists, protecting the tranquility and unity of our nation”, wrote the minister on the social network (formerly Twitter). The largest number of arrests were made in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and Adana.

Since the attack on Istanbul's Reina nightclub on New Year's Eve 2016, in which a jihadist of Uzbek origin killed 39 people with an automatic weapon, Turkish authorities have been extremely vigilant at this time of year.

Although New Year's Eve is widely celebrated in Turkey and there is no shortage of Christmas decorations on the streets, some radical preachers have spoken out against these festivities as they consider them “Christian” or “pagan”.

Since the attack on the nightclub, Turkey, which in 2016-2017 carried out a military operation against the Islamic State in northern Syria, has not suffered attacks attributed to jihadism again.