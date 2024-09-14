Turkey’s intelligence agency said on Saturday that authorities had arrested a militant from the Islamic State group believed to be involved in planning an attack on the Italian Santa Maria church in Istanbul this year.

The suspect, identified as Viskan Soltamatov, is believed to be the main figure behind the attack on January 28, 2024, she added, noting that he was arrested in a joint operation with police in Istanbul.

The agency said it also believed Soltamatov provided the weapon used in the attack.

A Turkish man was killed by two ISIS militants inside the Italian Catholic Santa Maria Church in Istanbul in January.

Türkiye arrested 48 people in April believed to be linked to the attack.