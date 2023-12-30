Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that the Turkish authorities arrested 189 people in 37 provinces today, Saturday, on suspicion of their links to the ISIS terrorist organization.

The Turkish minister added, in a blog post on his account on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), that the arrests were carried out as part of simultaneous operations in states including the capital, Ankara, and the cities of Istanbul and Izmir.

Kaya added that the operation was called “Heroes-38.”

The Turkish minister's statement came a day after the Turkish authorities arrested 32 suspected people, including 3 leaders of the terrorist organization ISIS, who were preparing to attack foreign facilities and interests in Turkey.

From time to time, Turkish security forces launch raids to pursue members of the extremist ISIS organization, which previously claimed responsibility for terrorist acts in Turkey that resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people.