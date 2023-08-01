The Izmir governor’s office said in a statement that the police had arrested the attacker, a registered Turkish citizen in the eastern province of Agri.

According to Turkish media, the woman who was attacked in front of the Swedish Honorary Consulate in Izmir was taken to hospital.

Reuters reported, quoting the office of the Turkish official, that the police are investigating the incident.

He did not immediately reveal the motives for the shooting, and no statement has yet been issued by the Swedish embassy