Home page politics

From: Fabian Mueller

Split

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. © dpa

The Turkish military also wants to rely on modern air defense systems in the future. The Göksur system is to be presented at a trade fair next week.

Ankara – Turkey has announced that it will rely on a modern air defense system in the future. That reports Hurriyet Daily News, an English language newspaper from Turkey. The system, developed by the Turkish defense company Aselsan, is to be presented on July 25 at the International Defense Industry Fair. The airborne missile defense system will be called Göksur.

The system was designed to counter a wide range of threats, including missiles targeting ships, drones, cruise missiles, fighter jets and helicopters. According to the report, Göksur should have three different configurations that should meet the different application requirements.

Modern weapons for Erdoğan’s military: Göksur and Gökberk before the presentation

According to the manufacturer Aselsan, Göksur is one of the key systems to be presented at the fair this year. The IDEF, as the fair is abbreviated, is hosted by the Turkish Ministry of Defense and organized by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation.

Göksur will use the Bozdoğan missile to intercept enemy attacks. The missile can be used both in air defense and by the navy and was specially developed for this purpose by the manufacturer TÜBİTAK-SAGE and has now been revised.

Türkiye presents state-of-the-art weapons: air defense and laser weapons for Erdoğan

The new Göksur defense system is intended to cover 360 degrees, so it does not have to be specifically aligned. So-called IIR guided missiles are also used, which have the ability to eliminate several targets at the same time. A shot should have a particularly high probability of being intercepted, so the system should stand out from other air defense systems in terms of quality.

The Gökberk laser system will also be presented next week. It is said to be able to hit the target without line of sight thanks to the latest laser weapon technology. The cost per shot should be particularly low. The primary areas of application are land and sea platforms, power plants, airports and border posts. In further steps, the integration of laser weapon technology in air defense systems is planned, with the aim of improving the efficiency and performance level of the laser. (fmu)