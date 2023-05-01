The president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reported the death of the jihadist in an interview with TRT television. Almost nothing is known about Abu al Hussein al Qurashi, who has led the Islamic State terrorist group since November 2022.

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced this Sunday, April 30, that the Turkish secret services, known by the acronym MIT, have killed the leader of the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS), Abu al Hussein al Husseini al Qurashi, in an operation In Syria.

“MIT has long been following the so-called leader of the Islamic State, Abu Hussein al Qurashi. Yesterday, this person was neutralized in Syria,” Erdogan said during an interview on TRT public television.

“Our fight against terrorist organizations continues without distinction. During our time, MIT has become an international fighting organization, reaching a level of talking with the US and Russian secret services,” the president said.

This announcement comes two weeks before the elections in Turkey, in which Erdogan seeks to renew his mandate.

Abu al Hussein al Husseini al Qurashi, about whose identity practically nothing is known, succeeded Abu Hasan al Qurashi on November 30, who was killed in southern Syria in an action in territory controlled by the Syrian government.

Abu Hasan had replaced Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurashi in February 2022, who had become the successor of the first IS ‘caliph’, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, in 2019.

Erdogan did not provide further details about the operation or in which area of ​​Syria it had been carried out. However, Syrian security sources say, according to the Reuters agency, that the operation took place in Jandaris, in a northern region of the country precisely controlled by rebel armed groups supported by Turkey.

The Islamic State terror group came to control large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014. The organization’s leader at the time, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, established an Islamic caliphate in all regions under his rule.

However, in the years that followed, alliances led by both the United States and Russia pushed the jihadist group back.

Since then, thousands of its members have been hiding in remote areas of both countries.

With EFE and Reuters