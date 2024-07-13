“We will very soon complete the closure of the operation area in northern Iraq,” Erdogan told young graduates of the military academy in Istanbul.

The Turkish president stressed “dealing painful blows to the terrorist organization,” referring to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

He added: “We will complete the pending points in the security belt along our southern border in Syria. We are determined to eliminate any structure that could pose a threat to our country along the borders with Iraq and Syria.”

He continued, “The separatist organization is no longer able to move within our borders. In Iraq and Syria, it is completely besieged.”

Türkiye began its operations in April 2022 after accusing the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), based in Iraq and Syria, of targeting its territory with attacks.

Erdogan and his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad, recently expressed their desire to resume diplomatic relations that have been severed for more than a decade.

Erdogan said he would soon invite Assad to meet for the first time since Ankara and Damascus severed diplomatic relations in 2011, when the war in Syria began.

In return, Syria announced on Saturday its position on restoring relations with Turkey, stressing that this proposal must be based on respecting the common interest of the two countries, calling on Ankara to “withdraw the forces present illegally from Syrian territory, and combat the terrorist groups that threaten not only Syria’s security, but Turkey’s security as well.”