Turkish Defense Ministry: contacts with the Russian Federation, the UN and Ukraine on the extension of the grain deal continue

Türkiye is discussing with Russia, the UN and Ukraine the extension of the grain deal. The press secretary of the Turkish Ministry of Defense Zeki Akturk announced the continuation of contacts, reports TASS.

“Our contacts with officials from the UN, the Russian Federation and Ukraine regarding the extension of the grain initiative, which expires on July 17, continue in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the agency’s spokesman said.

He noted that at the moment more than a thousand ships have taken out about 33 million tons of grain from Ukrainian ports to world markets. Akturk added that Turkey is ready to assist and will continue to take constructive initiatives to extend the deal.

Earlier, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discussion of proposals put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin on a grain deal. He assured that he would continue to negotiate the Black Sea Initiative with the Russian leader and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.