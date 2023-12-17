Erdogan: Turkey seeks to hold Israel accountable over Gaza

Turkey is seeking to bring the Israeli leadership to justice using all available mechanisms, said the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Writes about this RIA News.

According to him, Ankara plans to support “the oppressed and the victims, regardless of their religion, origin, skin color and identity.” “We will not hesitate to use all available mechanisms to hold Israeli leaders accountable to the law and history,” he said.

Earlier, Erdogan called Israel a terrorist state and the Palestinian radical group Hamas a legitimate political force. He added that “Hamas is the political party that won the elections.”

In addition, the Turkish leader accused Israel of concealing the fact of possessing nuclear weapons.