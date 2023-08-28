Türkiye and UN prepare for trilateral talks on grain deal with Russia
Turkey and the UN are preparing for trilateral talks on a grain deal with a Russian technical delegation in Istanbul, in their plans to make concrete proposals to resume cooperation. This was told by a source close to the negotiation process. RIA News.
“We are currently working on the possibilities of this meeting. Contacts go through the appropriate channels. The process does not stop,” the source said.
