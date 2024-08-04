Türkiye and the Eastward Turn: Strategic Maneuver or Political Shift?

Since last June, there have been signs of Turkey’s remarkable interest in Eurasia, as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Russia, met with President Vladimir Putin, and participated in a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers. During his visit, Fidan expressed his country’s desire to join the group. Fidan also visited China from June 5-7, which marked an important turning point in Turkish-Chinese relations, as Ankara demonstrated its desire to overcome political differences and push for enhanced cooperation in various economic fields.

In the same vein, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took advantage of his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit earlier this month to confirm to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Turkey’s desire to obtain full membership in the organization, and that it would continue its cooperation with the alliance “in many areas, especially security and energy,” in an effort to contribute to achieving the bloc’s goal of “pluralism in Asia,” which Washington and the Western NATO countries see as an anti-NATO trend led by China and Russia.

In what appears to be a Western reaction to Turkey’s growing eastward orientation, an American media report indicated that the European Commission is preparing to announce a new plan to “revive” and strengthen relations with Turkey. The plan is set to work in three stages, including increasing the number of high-level meetings between Ankara and the European Union, relaunching the European Investment Bank (EIB) operations in Turkey, and starting new talks to update the customs union agreement between the two sides. The Commission’s move can be interpreted as an attempt to create new momentum, through which it can contain Ankara’s growing frustration with the stalling of its EU accession negotiations, which are the longest negotiations in the bloc’s history, starting in 2005. This comes after Turkey’s renewed threat to join competing economic blocs such as the BRICS group and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

While Ankara realizes that putting its EU membership file back on the negotiating table may seem difficult to achieve in the foreseeable future, taking steps to implement the updates that Turkey is demanding to be made to the Customs Union Agreement with the European Union, and exempting Turks from entry visas to the Schengen countries, constitute qualitative economic gains for Ankara. Despite the above, Turkey’s position on this development will depend on the effectiveness of these negotiations in the future, as they may not seem fruitful for Ankara, as the latest report published by the European Commission in 2023 indicates that the Union believes that Turkey has failed to fulfill its obligations under the Customs Union, and Ankara described these allegations as “misleading,” accusing the European Union of “politicizing” the negotiations to update the customs agreement, which reflects the depth of the differences between the two sides on this issue.

The bottom line of these developments is that Turkey’s use of its diverse international partnerships seems more like a strategic maneuver, used to pressure the West to accelerate negotiations on various economic and security issues vital to its national interests, especially EU membership. However, it is difficult for Turkey to continue this policy, in light of the increasing intensity of international polarization and Ankara’s pivotal role on NATO’s eastern flank.

*Senior Researcher – TRENDS Research & Advisory