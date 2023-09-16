Erdogan said Turkey could take different paths with the EU

Turkey can go with the European Union (EU) in different ways if necessary, the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted. His words are conveyed Reuters.

The leader also noted that the bloc is already taking steps to distance itself from Turkey. He stated this after the publication of a recent European Parliament report on the situation with European integration processes in the republic.

Erdogan also said that he considers it necessary to hold a quadrilateral meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh. In addition to Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia will participate in the negotiations.