NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg announced Erdogan’s consent to receive Sweden as soon as possible

Türkiye agreed to admit Sweden to NATO as soon as possible. Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, said this after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, writes Bloomberg.

I am pleased to announce that President Erdogan has agreed to send the Swedish accession protocol to the Grand National Assembly for ratification as soon as possible. This is a historic day Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

The breakthrough came after Ankara received reassurances on key demands, including Stockholm’s approach to supporters of Kurdish separatists operating on its soil, according to an unnamed Turkish official.

In addition, progress has been made in meeting Ankara’s demands for the lifting of defense-related sanctions. EU officials agreed to expedite negotiations on Turkey’s EU membership, including the country’s accession to the Customs Union and visa-free travel for Turkish citizens. A Turkish official in a Bloomberg commentary said that “Turkey got what it wanted, so the process of Sweden’s accession to NATO will accelerate.”

When will Türkiye approve Sweden’s application?

Sweden’s application for NATO membership is likely to be approved by the Turkish Parliament in the fall session. The likely dates were given by CNN Türk.

According to him, the protocol on Sweden’s admission to NATO will be submitted to the Turkish parliament in the near future. However, the document, most likely, will be approved at the autumn session, since this week the legislative assembly of the republic goes on summer holidays. The autumn session of the Turkish Parliament starts on October 1, 2023.

According to a RIA Novosti source in Ankara, first there will be discussions in the commission, then the decision will be submitted to the General Assembly. The interlocutor of the agency refused to disclose the exact reasons that prompted the Turkish president to agree to the submission of the Swedish application to the parliament.

Related materials:

Erdogan condition

On July 10, Erdogan said that Ankara would support Sweden’s entry into NATO if his country was “opened the way” to the EU. However, he added that the final decision on Sweden’s accession to the alliance would depend on a vote in the Turkish parliament.

Stoltenberg replied that Ankara’s desire should not interfere with Sweden’s joining the military bloc. He recalled that Stockholm has already fulfilled all the requirements of Erdogan to join the bloc.

I support Turkey’s EU ambitions, but at the same time it’s important to remember what we agreed on in Madrid Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

Reasons for the delay in the inclusion of Sweden in NATO

Sweden applied for NATO membership in 2022, along with Finland, against the backdrop of the start of a Russian special military operation on the territory of Ukraine. The entry was delayed due to the action of burning the Koran in Stockholm.

At that time, many Turkish officials, including Erdogan, reacted negatively to the incident, slowing down the process of Sweden’s entry into the bloc. According to journalists, this factor reduced the likelihood of ratification of the Stockholm application.

Ankara’s voice in this matter turned out to be decisive, since according to the regulations, all countries of the alliance must approve the candidacy of a future member of the organization.