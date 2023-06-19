One of the areas hardest hit by the February earthquakes in Turkey was Antakya. This city, which had more than 200,000 inhabitants before the catastrophe, is also known as Antioch, the name it bore when this Syrian border region was under French mandate between 1918 and 1938.

Antakya has retained a different identity from the rest of the country, due to the diversity of populations and religions that inhabit it: Sunni and Alevi Muslims, Orthodox Christians and a few Armenians, heirs of the survivors of the 1915 genocide.



