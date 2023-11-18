Erdogan: Turkey expects positive changes from the EU in intensifying its membership process

The prejudiced attitude of the European Union (EU) towards Turkey remains, Ankara is counting on “positive changes”. This was stated by the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reports RIA News.

He emphasized that the Turkish side is waiting for improvements in intensifying the process of its membership in the association. According to the head of state, she intends to achieve exemption from the visa regime and renewal of the Customs Union.