Ankara (Agencies)

Yesterday, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the arrest of 88 people suspected of belonging to the terrorist organization ISIS.

Kaya explained that “the suspects were arrested as part of an operation coordinated between the Intelligence and Anti-Terrorism Departments of the General Directorate of Security.”

The Turkish minister said: “88 suspects were arrested in operations that have been ongoing for 5 days against the terrorist organization ISIS in 23 provinces.”

Turkish security forces are carrying out raids to pursue ISIS elements in response to attacks that the organization has claimed responsibility for in the country over the past years.