In Bodrum Bay, Turkey, the $127 million Lürssen Ice megayacht, a massive 90-meter vessel owned by Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, a shareholder in Gazprom, collided with the smaller motor yacht A.Mey. The accident occurred when the yacht’s rudders jammed, and the sound of the impact was heard all the way to shore. Videos of the collision went viral on social media, but fortunately there were no injuries.



