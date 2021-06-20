Admittedly, I chose Switzerland-Turkey for the defeat. Here a team would die on the field. But how? The Turks, I imagined, would die in seething fury; the Swiss with a civilized communiqué in which they wished the opponent good luck with the continuation of the European Championship (after which all Turkish bank accounts would suddenly be blocked on Monday).

In the first four minutes, Turkey shot four times from distance, a tried and tested tactic from the game against the Netherlands (4-2). The Swiss had a keeper, so that didn’t work. Within half an hour Switzerland was leading 2-0 and it became clear whose Waterloo was in Baku. Xhaka played brilliantly, Seferovic, Embolo and Shakiri circled around him – before you know it they are in the semi-finals.

In the eightieth minute, the Turkish trainer pushed Feyenoord’s 20-year-old super talent Orkun Kökcü up the gangway of the sinking ship. It will happen to you: survive a year and a half of Dick Advocaat and then ten minutes of playing time at the European Championship. With stubborn perseverance, Kökcü did everything right: smoothly he turned away from his opponents, he kicked a corner flawlessly.

He got the ball after three minutes of stoppage time. The referee’s whistle went to his mouth. Even before the man had whistled three times, Orkun Kökcü had shot the ball and his entire failed European Championship towards the second ring.

Arjen Fortune