Turkey’s national water polo team has been suspended from qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics due to cases of coronavirus infection in the team, reports Total-waterpolo…

According to tournament rules, a team will be suspended from competition in the event of three or more positive tests for COVID-19.

According to the portal, at the moment, four cases of infection have been identified in the Turkish national team.

The qualifying tournament for the Olympic Games is taking place in Rotterdam, Netherlands and will end on February 21. On the eve of the Russian water polo players beat the French national team with a score of 13:12.

Recall that earlier, three cases of coronavirus infection were detected during testing of participants in the Biathlon World Championships in Slovenia.