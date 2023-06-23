His Excellency Cevdet Yilmaz, Vice President of the Republic of Turkey, visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, accompanied by Togay Tuncer, Turkey’s ambassador to the country, and the accompanying delegation.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation toured the mosque’s halls and external corridors, where they learned about the mosque’s civilized message calling for coexistence, tolerance and openness to the other, emanating from the exploits and values ​​of the founding father, and the great role played by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in introducing tolerant Islamic culture and promoting civilized communication between different cultures and peoples around the world.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were briefed on the history of the establishment of the mosque, its aesthetics and the exquisite arts of Islamic architecture, which were clearly evident in all its corners, and the unique holdings it contained, and the most wonderful works of Islamic civilization throughout the ages in terms of arts and engineering designs that met in their various and varied forms in the design of the mosque, to reflect the beauty of the mosque. Harmony and harmony of cultures in one creative work.

At the end of the visit, the guest of the mosque was presented with a copy of the book “Spaces of Light”, one of the publications of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre. Which includes a number of distinguished photos and the winner of the “Spaces of Light” award for photography, which is organized periodically by the Center, and highlights the aesthetics of Islamic architecture in the mosque.