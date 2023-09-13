The summer transfer market has ended in much of the world, however, there are European leagues that are still open. One of them is the Turkish Super League, which has until Friday, September 15 to make transfers in the foreign market.
For this reason, some teams are still strengthening their squads and looking for last-minute possibilities for their teams.
For this reason, according to information from Claro Sports It was learned that viewers of said league traveled to the city of Dallas in the United States for Mexico’s match against Australia with the intention of closely following the Club Deportivo Guadalajara player. Roberto ‘Piojo’ Alvaradowhom they have been observing from a distance for some time, maintaining a real interest.
On the FIFA Date where Mexico played against Australia and Uzbekistan and tied both matches 2-2 and 3-3, respectively, the ‘Louse‘He saw action for just eight minutes against Australia and in the duel against Uzbekistan he started as a starter and played 60 minutes.
During the beginning of his career, Roberto Alvarado lived a European experience; at the age of 16 where he spent three months on trial with Manchester City in England, where he shared moments with players like Brahim Diaz, Jadon Sancho and Phil FodenHowever, his career continued in Mexico.
Alvardo began his career in Celaya in the Second Division, he later went through Pachuca and Necaxa, but it was in Cruz Azul where he became known and where he became a starter, from the beginning of 2022 he signed with Chivas.
