Dutch deceasedAward-winning Turkish surgeon Ali Nevai sees no reason to (temporarily) stop using the Brazilian Butt Lift, a cosmetic procedure that probably cost the life of a Dutch woman on Monday. Nevai states that he followed all procedures closely and that, as it now appears, he is not to blame. “I have treated thousands of patients successfully, the autopsy will have to show what went wrong with this woman,” Nevai tells this site.