Dutch deceasedAward-winning Turkish surgeon Ali Nevai sees no reason to (temporarily) stop using the Brazilian Butt Lift, a cosmetic procedure that probably cost the life of a Dutch woman on Monday. Nevai states that he followed all procedures closely and that, as it now appears, he is not to blame. “I have treated thousands of patients successfully, the autopsy will have to show what went wrong with this woman,” Nevai tells this site.
27-01-22, 12:33
Turkish surgeon Ali Nevai is a well-known surgeon at home and abroad with over 100,000 followers on Instagram. In the past fifteen years, he says he has made thousands of women ‘from all over the world’ happy with a Brazilian butt lift. There are various reports on YouTube of Dutch women who specially travel to Istanbul to pass through the skilled hands of ‘Doctor A.’ to be treated.
