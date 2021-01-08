The Russian export gas pipeline “Turkish Stream” was in demand among consumers in Europe, said the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, who is quoted as saying TASS…

“Since the start of operation, Gazprom has increased the pipeline’s load by 2.2 times, including for European consumers by 2.5 times,” Miller said, marking the year since the start of operation of the Turkish Stream.

According to him, the gas transported through the pipeline is currently purchased by Turkey and six European countries: Bulgaria, Greece, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. By the end of 2020, Turkey, Greece and North Macedonia increased their gas purchases from Russia.

Turkish Stream was commissioned in early 2020. Its design capacity is 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The fuel is delivered via the pipeline through Turkey to European countries.