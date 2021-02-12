The Turkish state TV channel TRT1 broadcast on the air a forecast for the expansion of Ankara’s spheres of influence, prepared earlier by the American company Stratfor. I paid attention to the staff Telegram-channel “Military Observer”.

As follows from the forecast, by 2050 Turkey will significantly expand its zones of influence in several directions at once. Thus, analysts predicted, Ankara will be able to strengthen its positions in several regions of southern Russia, in particular, in the Crimea, the Kuban, Kalmykia, the Astrakhan region and the republics of the North Caucasus.

Related materials And the whole sea is not enough Turkey challenges Europe. Why is Erdogan stirring up conflict with Greece in the Mediterranean?

It is assumed that Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, a number of territories of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, as well as the territories of Greece and the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass will fall under Turkish influence. In addition, according to experts, one can expect the strengthening of Turkey’s position in the Gulf countries, Egypt and Libya.

In November 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the republic’s leading place in the new world order. According to him, the country has the necessary capabilities to expand its power and influence in the new political and economic world order.

In June last year, it became known that the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces was developing a plan to invade Greece and Armenia. The plan for the invasion of Greece was codenamed “Chaka Bey” in honor of the Seljuk emir Chaka Bey, whose fleet in the 11th century conquered the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos and Rhodes in the Aegean Sea. The plan of the operation in Armenia was named “Altai” after the name of General Fakhrettin Altai, who commanded one of the corps during the Turkish War of Independence.