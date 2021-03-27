People’s Artist of Russia Mikhail Turetsky believes that being vaccinated against coronavirus is necessary for “universal human values ​​and a culture of being.” On Saturday, March 27, he told about this to the TV channel REN TV…

The artist noted that in the “Turetsky Choir” about 80% of the collective had been ill, they have antibodies. The rest of the participants agreed to his request to be vaccinated. Turetsky emphasized that he only proposed, and people make the decision on their own. According to him, he himself also wanted to go get vaccinated, but got sick.

“First the child fell ill, then me, then the team. We all happened in parallel, but not scary. It was still unpleasant, ”the artist explained.

The head of the musical group said that he knows that some people are skeptical about the vaccine and this is mainly due to the fact that they do not understand the mechanism of its action. However, he talked about this with experts who understand this well and explained to him that “the risk from the disease itself can be much higher than from the vaccine.”

“Basically, from a common sense point of view, you have to do it. As if for universal values ​​and a culture of being, ”concluded Turetsky.

On March 22, the president called vaccination of Russians against COVID-19 task number one. According to him, in Russia, 6.3 million people have already been vaccinated with the first component of the coronavirus vaccine, and 4.3 million have been fully vaccinated.

At the same time, Putin noted that vaccination is a voluntary choice of every person.

Currently, three vaccines against coronavirus are officially registered in Russia – Sputnik V from the Gamaleya Center, EpiVacCorona from the Vector Center and KoviVak from the Chumakov Center. The Ministry of Health assured of the same effectiveness of all three Russian vaccines against coronavirus.